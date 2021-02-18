Bigg Boss 14: Who'll Win the Battle Between Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya? Vote Here

Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will conclude on Sunday. Actor Aly Goni and singer Rahul Vaidya have reached the top five contestants of the season.

While Rahul is in the Bigg Boss house since day one, Aly entered as a wild card contestant. Initially, Rahul did not grab many eyeballs, but in one nomination he used 'nepotism product' as a reason to nominate his co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu. He then got noticed by everyone outside and inside the Bigg Boss house.

Aly, on the other hand, entered the Bigg Boss house with a bang. Many actors including Karan Patel, Prince Narula shared his entry clip on their respective social media handles showing interest and support to the actor. The clip showed his and Jasmin Bhasin's beautiful friendship.

Also, Rahul and Aly never got voted out of Bigg Boss. However, they did take voluntary exits from the show. Rahul had walked out of the show as he was missing his parents, while Aly had left because he wanted Jasmin to go ahead in the game. But soon, both re-entered the show.

Rahul and Aly have also expressed their love on TV. While Rahul proposed to actress Disha Parmar for marriage on her birthday from inside the Bigg Boss house, Aly confessed his love to his best friend Jasmin during her eviction.

Interestingly, the two strong contestants of the season are not rivals but best friends. They are hoping to share the stage with each other on the finale day. But if it happens so, who will beat the other? Rahul, who grabbed eyeballs every time with his statements? or Aly, who took the season a level up on his entry?

Who will win Bigg Boss 14? Aly Goni Rahul Vaidya

Meanwhile, the other three contestants in the race to finale, which is happening on February 21, are Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.