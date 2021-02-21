Bigg Boss 14: Who'll Win the Battle Between Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni? Vote Here

Season 14 of Bigg Boss has reached its end, and the finale is all set to take place today. The race for the trophy is getting fierce among the final five--Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant.

Among the current contestants, Rubina and Aly have emerged as the two strong contestants. While Rubina is in the Bigg Boss house since day 1, Aly entered as a wild card contestant.

Both the contestants never got voted out of the show, however, Aly once left the Bigg Boss house as he wanted his best friend Jasmin Bhasin to go ahead in the game. But he soon re-entered the house.

Initially, Rubina and Aly were mostly seen at loggerheads with each other. However, post Jasmin's eviction from the show the two developed a bond. Aly is heard calling Rubina his 'sister'.

While Rubina had her husband Abhinav Shukla's support throughout the season, Aly had Jasmin standing by him. The actress had also re-entered the show during 'connection week' to support her rumoured boyfriend.

More so, Rubina and Abhinav decided to give their falling marriage a second chance, while Aly and Jasmin confessed their feelings to each other.

Interesting, Rubina's rival inside the Bigg Boss house, Rahul Vaidya, has become Aly's best friend.

Even the TV industry is divided in supporting the two. While Amit Sadh, Rashami Desai are seen supporting Rubina, Karan Patel, Prince Narula want Aly to win.

Who do you think will win the show if it is between Aly and Rubina? Vote here:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming and last episode of the season, the top five contestants will be shown their journey inside the Bigg Boss house. The finale will air on Sunday at 9pm. on Colors.