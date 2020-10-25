Bigg Boss 14: Wildcard Entries Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh Get off on the Wrong Foot

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, three wild card contestants will be introduced. The contestants are Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit.

In the promo, Shardul can be heard saying that he knows Naina from before. He says, “Yeh meri godi me baith chuki hai (She has sat on my laps).” This irks Naina and she asks him to watch his words. She also says that now she has got ‘mudda’ to eat his head inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Later, the contestants inside the house are asked which wild card contestant should go in the red zone. While Jasmin Bhasin takes Naina’s name, Eijaz Khan takes Shardul’s name.

In last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kavita was introduced as a celebrity guest, who asks a question to Eijaz via video call. She asks him that despite giving his best in tasks and playing the game well, the contestants are seen making fun of him. Eijaz replies that because he was showing very chilled attitude during his initial days inside the house, everybody is taking him lightly.

Meanwhile, the contestants are still unaware about the new contestants, who are soon to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.