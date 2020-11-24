Bigg Boss 14: Will Aly Goni Be Thrown Out for Violence in the House?

Bigg Boss 14 took a turn for the worst as per the latest promo of the reality show. Kavita Kaushik, the captain of the house this week, is given special powers by Bigg Boss to punish anyone who she thinks is breaking rules of the house. Kavita can snatch away any personal belonging of any housemate and throw it in a large garbage bin that is shown to be kept in the garden area.

As the game progresses, Kavita and Aly are seen engaging in a verbal spat over one of latter's items that she throws in the garbage bin. Their disagreement takes an ugly turn soon and Kavita says to Aly, "Main teri baap hoon." Aly is seen losing it over this statement of Kavita and starts to topple house properties in anger, starting with a chair in the dining area.

Other housemates are concerned with Aly's behaviour but there seems no stopping him. Later, as Kavita is in the garden area, along with other housemates, Aly is seen rushing towards the large garbage bin and pushes it as it strikes Kavita. Even even says, "Main tera jeena haraam kar doonga."

Kavita, who is seemingly physically hurt by this move of Aly, then appeals to Bigg Boss to intervene in the matter and get her out of the house. She is also seen sobbing in front of the camera while she massages over her hurt elbow after the incident.

It is also interesting to note that Aly has been targeted by Kavita since the start for being 'physical' and dominating in tasks. But will Aly's anger burst lead to him being evicted from the BB house? Only time will tell.