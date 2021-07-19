Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik to Make Bollywood Debut with This Film

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen in television show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will soon make her Bollywood debut with music composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut film Ardh. The movie will also star Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The shooting of the film will begin from September.

According to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, “RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT… Music composer #PalaashMuchhal - who turns director with #Ardh - has signed #RubinaDilaik for the film… #Palaash has also signed #HitenTejwani for the project… #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav… Filming starts Sept 2021. @Palash_Muchhal."

Earlier, Muchhal announced his directorial debut by posting pictures with Yadav. However, he has not confirmed television stars Rubina and Hiten in the lead roles too.

Meanwhile, Rubina is currently seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Cezanne Khan. On the other hand, Hiten was last seen in Gupta Brothers which concluded in January this year. While Rubina participated and won season 14 of Bigg Boss, Hiten was seen as a contestant in season 11.

