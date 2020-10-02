Bigg Boss 14: Zaid Darbar Says 'Tussi Na Jao' As Gauahar Khan Gears Up to Enter the House

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan is gearing up to be a part of the popular reality show once again. The actress-model will apparently be staying with Bigg Boss 14 contestants in the house and will also set some rules this season.

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Gauahar has been posting a lot of stuff, giving inside glimpses into how she is preparing the special night. Meanwhile, her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar seems a little sad about the fact that Gauahar is leaving for BB14, even as he has shared an adorable picture of them on Instagram Story, writing, "Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao." He, however, added, "Okay, No! Go and Kill it."

Zaid also joined Gauahar's live session on Instagram on Thursday and wished her all the best for Bigg Boss 14. Gauahar, who won season 7 of the controversial reality show, will be an important part of Bigg Boss this year. She will not be a contestant on the show but will reportedly be responsible for setting rules for other contestants. Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan will also join Gauahar in planning tasks in the house, as per reports.

On September 24, Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 14 in a virtual press conference where he gave a mini-tour of the house. This year contestants will get to enjoy a lot of extra facilities in the BB house. Bigg Boss 14 will have a shopping mall, a cinema hall, a restaurant and a spa.