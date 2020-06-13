Bigg Boss 14's Exciting Details Out; Salman Khan To Shoot First Promo From Panvel Farmhouse

If multiple reports were to be believed Bigg Boss 14 was supposed to be announced in June, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the grand launch of the popular reality show indefinitely.

While all plans are a work in progress and subject to change, given the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, season 14 is tentatively aiming to head into promotional shoots soon.

As for its first promo featuring host Salman Khan, a source close to the show told Peeping Moon, "The show was to be announced in June with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 14th season. The plan had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Now, just as Amitabh Bachchan shot a video for KBC’s upcoming season from home, Salman might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse. The creative team is working on a format to share with him.”

As per the portal, the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 will likely to happen in the first month of October this year. It also states that Salman Khan has asked the makers to add 'social distancing' as a key feature of this season.

Additionally, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Shagun Pandey have reportedly been approached for this season. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation so far.

Notably, Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the last season. While Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up.