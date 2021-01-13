Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit Reunite, See Pic

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit recently had a reunion. Jaan took to Instagram and shared the picture from their reunion.

"After Ages," Jaan wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. Actor Sahil Anand can also be seen posing in the picture.

While Jaan and Pavitra had entered the Bigg Boss house on day one itself, Naina and Shardul were wild card entries in the show. Shardul and Pavitra were already friends before entering the reality show, and Jaan and Naina became their friends during their stint in the Salman Khan hosted show.

These four evicted contestants did not get a second chance. However, other evicted contestants like Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were brought back on the show.

Recently, Pavitra had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest in the family week to meet Eijaz Khan. The two confessed their feelings for each other and decided to take it ahead once the show concludes and Eijaz comes out.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin became the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. And, Nikki, Rahul, Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat have been nominated for elimination in this week.