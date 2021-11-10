Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Shows off Her Hourglass Figure in Cutout Gown, Looks Smoking Hot

Nikki Tamboli is the new queen of drama and style in showbiz. The TV personality's sartorial choices never fail to turn eyeballs. Nikki goes all out every time she posts a stunning, sexy snapshot or video. Nikki, a Bigg Boss alumna, picked a semi-sheer dress to get the job done. Nikki is one of the most beautiful, talented, and sexy divas in Indian showbiz. Since she entered the entertainment industry, she has gained much-needed recognition and notoriety for all the right reasons.

Fans fell in love with her watching her in the mint-green embellished dress with a halter neck, slit up the front, and cutouts on the torso. Nikki's breathtaking hourglass curves were highlighted by the front and side cutouts in the stunning ensemble. There was also a thigh-high slit.

Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Sensuous Curves In Cutout Gown, Check Out The Diva’s Sexy Pictures

Nikki's sky-high blingy shoes added length to her outfit without drawing attention away from it, and she finished it off by letting her wavy blonde locks open with a side part. Nikki's appearance was glammed up with light smoky eye makeup and nude-toned lips. She captioned her picture, “Body like coffee HOT & STRONG.”

Nikki’s love for halter necklines and a front slit is pretty evident. The diva was seen donning another pink ruffled halter neck dress during an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. The dress had a halter neckline and a lengthy bottom fall kept together by a black glitter belt. Nikki's makeup complemented her glitzy gown well and finished the look with flare.

There's always a glamorous fashion moment when Nikkiis around. When she shared a photo in a black outfit, she tossed the life-and-lemons comparison out the window. The fitting bodycon dress was totally in shimmery black and included a sheer panel that concealed her back as well as ruffled accents on each side. Nikki complemented her look with smoky eyes and sleek hair.

Nikki complemented her look with smoky eyes and sleek hair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.