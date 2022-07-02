Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive for Covid, Reveals She Has Heavy Symptoms

Bigg Boss 14 finalist, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID. The actor took to her social media to share the news with her fans and her friends.

Captioning the post with a prayer emoji, Nikki wrote, “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the one’s who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols.” See the post here:

Her fans took to the comments section and wished for the actor’s speedy recovery. They also send prayers and healing vibes her way.

It is especially frightening for Nikki Tamboli to have a brush with Covid, as she had lost her family members, including her younger brother Jatin, last year to Covid. Her brother was 29 years old and lost the battle with the novel coronavirus. Nikki had penned a note for her parents after her brother’s death which read, “Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom.”

She had also shared a picture of her brother, who passed away on May 4th last year, and had written, “Death is nothing brother it’s life that’s hard…But you fought it till the end…It is very very difficult to live without you. All the memories come back but you don’t.”

