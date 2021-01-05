Bigg Boss 14's Nishant Singh Malkani Meets with an Accident in Jaisalmer, Escapes Unhurt

Actor Nishant Singh Malkani of Bigg Boss 14 fame met with a car accident on New Year’s Eve. The actor was driving from Mumbai on his way to Jaisalmer and was accompanied by his friends on a work-cum-pleasure trip.

As per reports, a car was approaching Nishant’s vehicle from the wrong side and rammed into the actor’s vehicle. As a result of the collision, Nishant’s SUV suffered damage which was later lifted by a crane. The incident took place on Thursday at around 11 pm.

Confirming the incident to The Times of India, Nishant said that he and his friends, fortunately, escaped with no serious injuries. The ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant said he is absolutely fine and there is nothing to worry about. He said that his car was badly mangled.

Recalling the events from the unfortunate accident, Nishant said that the road was rather steep and that he went off the road, to save himself and others, but in vain. He shifted to the left but the car ran into his vehicle. However, thankfully, everyone was saved without any scratch. Nishant revealed that the person responsible for the collision immediately fled from the scene.

Nishant mentioned that his first road trip turned out to be an unforgettable one. He and his friends planned to extend their trip and celebrate New Year in the deserts of Rajasthan. He further revealed his family residing in Delhi were extremely worried when they learned about the mishap.

Meanwhile, last month, while Nishant was shooting for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle in Kargil, his co-star Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on the sets.