Bigg Boss 14's Sara Gurpal Slammed Estranged Husband Tushar Kumar for Making Baseless Statements

Punjabi actress and singer Sara Gurpal has been hitting the headlines ever since she got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Earlier, she was in the news as audience called her eviction unfair. Now, the actress is in limelight for her relationship with estranged husband Tushar Kumar. Punjabi singer Tushar grabbed the attention after he claimed that Sara was married to him for a green card and then chose fame over their relationship.

However, the Punjabi actress denied the statements and alleged that it was an ‘abusive’ marriage. She even called these statements a publicity stunt to get into the news. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sara called his statements baseless and said he just wanted to come up with something like this because he wanted fame. She further revealed that he tried to humiliate her in the past as well, doing the same thing. She is quoted as saying, “He just doesn’t exist for me. He is a closed chapter for me”.

She slammed Tushar for trying to get some quick fame while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss house and couldn’t speak up for herself and clear all the rumours.

On being asked about Tushar’s denial of allegations, the actress said that no one admits after committing a crime. He won’t admit what he has done as this game is getting him the fame and attention, while she was locked in the house.

Sara also opened up about the speculations of her entering the BB14 house once again as a wild card entry. She said that there isn’t anything like that, however, if it happens, she will show Sidharth Shukla that she doesn’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss house.