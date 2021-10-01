Bigg Boss 15: 5 Times Salman Khan Gave Best Pieces of Relationship Advice to Contestants

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may not have had a successful real-life love story but the actor is known for giving some of the best pieces of relationship advice to people in Bigg Boss. The actor is once again set to host the new season of Bigg Boss that will premiere on October 2 on Colors. The new season of Bigg Boss will mark Salman’s return to the popular reality show for the 11th time.

Over the course of its previous 10 seasons, Salman has been the voice of experience for several contestants when it comes to surviving inside the Bigg Boss house, getting past massive arguments and fights, or resolving confusion about love and relationships. Ahead of the Bigg Boss Season 15 premiere, here are 5 instances where Salman Khan shared the best pieces of relationship advice to BB contestants.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar and Kushal had participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and had come close on the show. They even accepted their love for each other on national television and continued to be together for several months before breaking up in October 2014. However, Salman Khan had told Gauahar Khan to not date Kushal Tandon back then. During a weekend episode of Season 7, Salman had blasted Kushal for his rude behaviour with fellow contestant Tanishaa Mukerji. Salman reprimanded Kushal for insulting Tanishaa and calling her names. When Gauahar tried to stand up for Kushal, Salman lost his cool, so much so that he said that this might be the last season of Bigg Boss that he was hosting because of that very episode. When Gauahar had re-entered the Bigg Boss house during Season 14, Salman recalled the time when he advised her to not date Kushal. He said, “I’d advise you about the relationship but you chose to avoid it." Gauahar Khan is now married to choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa and Armaan shared a close bond throughout their stay in Bigg Boss Season 7. Their closeness on the show had been under the scanner on several occasions. During a weekend episode, Salman Khan had given a subtle warning to the duo by telling them they were under constant surveillance and hence should be watchful about their closeness. Salman is known to share a good bond with Tanishaa’s brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, who had reportedly requested the Bigg Boss host to look after her during her stay in the house. Tanishaa and Armaan parted ways soon after the show got over.

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan

Rashami Desai’s personal life was one of the most discussed topics in Bigg Boss 13. Her former beau Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card, and during his stint, it was informed to Rashami that he was already married and had a kid. Salman Khan was the one who brought forth the past of Arhaan and turned out to be a huge source of strength for Rashami. The actress later thanked Salman for saving her from a bad situation. “He was like an angel in my life. I can never thank him enough. I won’t have words to express what Salman sir did for me," Rashami had said.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz made headlines for his romance with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana, whom he fell in love with inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and even proposed marriage to. At the time, Himanshi was engaged to someone but she later called off her engagement to be with Asim. However, Salman made sure that Asim was being serious about his relationship with Himanshi who decided to leave her fiance for him. Salman even questioned Asim about his previous relationship and whether he was hundred per cent sure about Himanshi before proposing marriage to her. Salman told him, “You are irritating! You have not broken up, have you?" When Asim said he would fix everything once out of the house, Salman responded, “But if I come to know that you have not broken up, I will come in and kick your a**." Salman later told Asim now that Himanshi decided to “come to you, it’s your duty to be nice to her." To which, Asim said that he would take care of Himanshi.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

During Bigg Boss Season 14, Salman Khan had scolded Abhinav Shukla for not being with his wife, Rubina Dilaik, when she needed him the most. Salman even asked Abhinav not to be a dominating husband to Rubina. Later, the actress broke down in tears when Salman asked her if Abhinav let her down on the show. “Rubina aapko samjhaane aati hai toh aap unhe rudely dismiss kar dete hain (When Rubina comes to make you understand something, you outrightly dismiss her)," Salman had told Abhinav on the show. “Maine kaha tha, be a husband. I didn’t say be a dominating husband." After getting an earful from Salman, Abhinav apologised to Rubina and the couple eventually sorted out their differences.

