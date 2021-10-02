Bigg Boss 15: 5 Times When Salman Khan Lost His Cool on the Show

Season 15 of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere tonight. Superstar Salman Khan is returning as the host of the reality show for the 11th time in a row. Besides other things, Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in which Salman meets the housemates via TV, is one of the highlights of the reality show. During his appearance, he not only announces the voting results and eliminates contestants but also guides and sometimes reprimands them on the basis of their behaviour.

Here’s looking at the top 5 times when host Salman lost his cool and shouted at the contestants or left the stage:

Salman Khan asked Priyanka Jagga to leave

Priyanka Jagga was among commoner contestants, and the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 10. She entered the house again as a wild card contestant. Salman Khan had warned Priyanka for using foul language, and violent antics on her re-entry, but to no avail. In one of the weekend episodes, when Priyanka refused to listen to him and started shouting, Salman said, “Don’t do this drama with us. This show is not good enough for you…Please leave my home." He then added, “If she comes to this show again, and in fact if she comes on (any show on) Colors channel, I will never work with Colors."

Imam Siddiqui told Salman Khan to “Time Out”

Image consultant Imam Siddiqui is touted to be the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss. He had entered the Bigg Boss 6 house as a wild card contestant, and reached top 2 with Urvashi Dholakia. During one of the weekend episodes, Imam was asked to nominate one person who would be exiting the house. Imam nominated model Niketan Madhok, who had already reached the finale. Despite being reminded that Niketan can’t be nominated, Imam paid no attention to the host. Imam later went ahead to claim how he had helped Shah Rukh Khan reach the pinnacle of success. Salman backed SRK saying it was his work and nothing else that has made him what he is today. Imam, who disagreed with Salman on various points, made hand gesture of “Time Out”, leaving the host furious.

Salman Khan asked Paras Chhabra to watch his tone

A major portion of Bigg Boss 13 focused on love angles inside the house which led to discussions of the contestants’ personal life. In one of the weekend episodes, Salman Khan told Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma that they were looking like “more than friends”. Salman also talked about Paras’ then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. He further revealed that Paras’ clothes, shoes and perfumes are taken care of by his girlfriend. Paras argued with the host and said that all these are “bekaar ki baatein" and “ask the creatives not to play such things". This irked the host, who said that they are not any creatives and Akanksha had herself called him to check on Paras. Salman pointed a finger at Paras and said, “Tu na… keep your voice down.”

Salman Khan blasted zubair Khan

Zubair Khan, one of the commoner contestants of Bigg Boss 11, was blasted by Salman Khan for misbehaving with women in the house. Zubair had called his co-contestant Arshi Khan a “two rupees aurat” during a heated argument. Later in the week, on weekend episode, Salman reprimanded Zubair’s behavior towards Arshi and angrily said that he would make Zubair a “dog” once he is out of the house.

Salman Khan left the stage

Salman Khan, who is known for his style of hosting, was once seen making fun of RJ Pritam Singh by linking him up with actress Karishma Tanna. However, Karishma, who was in a rather bad mood that day, disapproved of the same by saying, “It’s not funny" and started to cry. Salman was surprised at Karishma’s reaction as he was just trying to lighten the tense atmosphere of the house. He tried to make her understand but she continued crying, following which Salman left the stage angrily.

