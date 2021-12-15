Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale And Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh to Be Evicted?

The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will see some major twists. From contestants getting into heated arguments and fights during the Ticket To Finale task to surprise evictions. We already saw in the previous episode that the task for Ticket To Finale was cancelled. The task will choose the second finalist and many believe Umar Riaz can be the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant. But it will be confirmed later after the task is complete.

Meanwhile, there are chances of double evictions that can happen at any time. According to sources and reports on social media, Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh may get evicted. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Abhijit is already making headlines because of his comment in which he asked for a kiss from Devoleena and the way he threatened to burn down the house. A preview of an upcoming episode reveals a heated argument between housemates Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task. To win the task, contestants are required to steal items from the museum. During the task, Abhijeet, who grabs several items, tells Devoleena that he has stolen a lot of things. He says “Tere liye kuch main bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe (I will do anything for you but first I want a kiss), while touching Devoleena’s cheek.

This leaves the actress flabbergasted as she yells to warn, “Meri achhai ka fayda mat uthao (Don’t take undue advantage of my graciousness). Abhijeet screams to ask her when she will kiss him. To this, Devoleena sternly refuses. Later, Abhijeet tells Devoleena that he was just joking so she should laugh it off. Devoleena, who was in no mood for any of it, asks him to shut up.

Now, how things turn out inside the house is to be seen and a lot will also depend on the task for Ticket To Finale.

