Bigg Boss 15: Actors Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Offered Whopping Salaries to Participate?

Shivangi and Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming to an end, therefore the actors have been bombarded with offers. The latest one is from the makers of Bigg Boss 15.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are all set to bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their journey of over 5 years is finally coming to an end soon. Though they are yet to complete their shoot, the on-screen couple has been already loaded with a bunch of offers. And the latest to approach them are the makers of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. As Bigg Boss OTT is nearing its finale, Bigg Boss 15 is expected to go on air in the first week of October. A couple of names, including Arjun Bijlani and Ronit Roy, are creating a buzz on social media as they are most likely to be seen in the house, this year.

Shivangi and Mohsin are among the most popular faces of the television industry. They were roped in by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in 2016. They play Kartik and Naira on screen. Soon their chemistry was loved by the audiences, making them one of the most celebrated television couples. Their fans started referring to the duo as ‘Kaira.’ Their fan following has tremendously increased in the last few years. Therefore, Bigg Boss makers are keen on getting them on board. Well, this is not it according to a SpotBoyE report, the two have been offered a hefty amount of Rs. 4 crore for the controversial reality show. Though the discussion is still on, nothing has been finalised yet.

Another important thing to note is that the contestants, who have been finalised for Bigg Boss 15, will be going into quarantine by the end of next week. Considering their shoot in the daily soap is still pending, it is not clear whether Shivangi and Mohsin will be able to make their way into the Bigg Boss house this season or not.

As far as Bigg Boss OTT is considered, the finale will air on September 18, that is, today. Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are the top 5 finalists.

