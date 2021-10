Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty Get Into Ugly Fight, Indulge in Name Calling

The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house is day by day turning into a battleground with contestants coming up with cunning strategies, and rivalries that continue to grow. In the earlier episodes we saw Vishal Kotian teaming up with Shamita Shetty for a new plan to enter the house.

On the other hand there was also a conflict between Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrrra, who have remained good friends so far this season.

So, it seems friends are turning into enemies and now the recent promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has come up with another interesting twist. Afsana and Shamita lock horns and get into a heated argument hurling insults at each other.

Both of them can be seen using abusive terms for each other. Afsana calls Shamita “dirty woman" on the other side Shamita also responds harshly.

All the contestants try to calm down both of them. Vishal also supports Shamita. Karan tells Afsana: “Enough Afsana".

So, it will be interesting to see how this fight turns out and also how the ‘junglewaasis’ succeed in getting back into the house to live comfortably.

