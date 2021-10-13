Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Drinks Oil Assuming it is Water, Says 'It's Tasting Different'

The October 12 episode of Bigg Boss 15 showcased how smartly the 'Junglewaasis' defeated the 'Gharwaasis' in the task, 'jungle mein khunkhar dangal.’ Despite the regular and praiseworthy efforts of Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Shamita Shetty, the 'Junglewaasis' emerged victorious and as a reward, Bigg Boss gave them a couple of tiles, using which they will make their path inside the main house of Bigg Boss.

After losing the first round, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali entered the main house to block Nishant and restrict conversations between the Gharwaasis. The two covered him with a blanket on the kitchen shelf, but Shamita was quite disappointed. As per their strategy, Karan and Jay called in Afsana Khan to keep a check on Shamita and block her from doing anything. In middle of the game, Karan made the most out of his time in the kitchen and ate a couple of spoons or kheer. He took the bowl and offered to his pals who were outside the main house.

Afsana, who was very thirsty, lifts a glass from the kitchen and drinks it, assuming that it is water. On experiencing a horrible taste, she spits it in the sink. She asks Karan, "Why is the water tasting so weird?" To which he replied that he is not aware of it, and further told Afsana to not randomly drink anything from anywhere. Moments later, she goes to Shamita and Pratik to ask what exactly was in the glass. And it turns out to be that Afsana drank oil. The two Gharwaasis then suggest the singer to gargle and drink plenty of water.

From the promo of the upcoming episode of the reality show, we got to know that Bigg Boss will give a special opportunity to the Junglewaasis to get a direct entry into the main house. Shamita would be the ‘sanchalak’ of the task while the Junglewaasis would be divided into three teams. It will be interesting to see which team will get the entry in the Bigg Boss house.

