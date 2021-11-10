Afsana Khan has reportedly been thrown out of the Bigg Boss 15 house after she allegedly attempted to physically harm herself with a knife. As per an upcoming promo for Wednesday’s episode, Afsana loses her calm and tries to self-harm after losing in the VIP access task.

However, an ETimes report claims that Afsana was taken out of the house for medical reasons as she suffered a panic attack. The singer reportedly had a massive fight with co-contestant Shamita Shetty during the VIP access task. Following this, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to gather in the living area and announced that Afsana Khan will have to leave the show for getting into a physical fight with Shamita, according to ETimes.

There are High Chances of #AfsanaKhan being eliminated as we saw in promo she was trying to hurt herself with KnifeFinale Update once we receive — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 9, 2021

#AfsanaKhan is evicted because she used knife to hurt herself.#BiggBoss took her out immediately.#BiggBoss15— Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) November 9, 2021

In a recent episode, both Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan got scolded by Bigg Boss after they were caught breaking rules. Bigg Boss chastised Shamita Shetty for repeatedly speaking in English and not Hindi, as is the rule in the house. Afsana Khan, on the other hand, was seen sleeping during the task hours. This, even after the contestant was asked to sit up and not doze off by captain Umar Riaz.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat also had to make an exit mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.