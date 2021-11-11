Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Threatens to Break Shamita Shetty's Fingers, Yells 'Main Nahi Chorungi...'

In a recent promo of Bigg Boss season 15, Afsana Khan is seen having a major showdown with co-contestant Shamita Shetty after the latter made a strategy to eliminate her from the VIP access task. Captain Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are already members of the VIP club.

Umar Riaz, who shares a very close bond with Afsana Khan, assures Afsana that the fifth member to enter the VIP club will be her following a new task announcement. The VIP members decide on bringing Afsana but Shamita Shetty asks Simba Nagpal, her proxy to play for her. She asks him to block Afsana from doing the task. Following this, Afsana gets eliminated from the task. She then shouts at Shamita Shetty for targetting her. ‘You keep showing your fingers, I will break them all," a frustrated Afsana tells Shamita in Hindi. To which, a visibly shocked Shamita replies, “My God! Does she really have a problem?" Afsana Khan is also heard saying that they have challenged the wrong person and now she will shake the whole house.

There are also reports that Afsana Khan has been thrown out of the Bigg Boss 15 house after she allegedly attempted to physically harm herself with a knife. As per the promo, Afsana also tries to self-harm after losing in the VIP access task.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat also had to make an exit mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin.

