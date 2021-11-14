Days after Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat left the show mid-way due to medical reasons, his partner and actress Shamita Shetty has also reportedly been taken out of the house. If some unconfirmed reports are to be believed, Shamita has been hospitalised. Shamita has not been keeping well for a few days. She was seen wearing kinesiology tapes around her cervical spine in recent episodes. She also suffered a hairline fracture in her finger during a task.

A Twitter handle, which goes by the name of #BiggBoss_TakEye, posted, “Shamita Shetty has been taken out of the BB15 house for a couple of days due to medical reasons. She might return to the show by Tuesday or Wednesday."

Needless to say, Shamita’s fans got worried to learn about the news, which is not yet confirmed. A fan commented on the post, “Shamita will be back! It’s good she’s getting medical help, she was in a lot of pain. She’ll heal and will be back with a bang!" Another one said, “May she be fine soon. Read some comments, felt disgusted at people who are thinking she’s being favoured and sent to improve her game. Initially she played physical tasks alone and her nerves got pressed and that’s why she’s not able to perform recent tasks."

Please be a little sensitive & don’t forget that you’re a human. Don’t make fun of #ShamitaShetty or anyone else’s health. She’s been in a lot of pain since weeks, the doctors said her nerves are pressed & she has those tapes around her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/sgqwiyJV0m— Shamita FC ♠️ (@ShamitaKiFan) November 14, 2021

This house has very strange negative energies. #ShamitaShetty wil be back with a bang. She was in a lot pain bcz o her shoulder. Sending her love and positive energy. @ShamitaShetty❤— Kavi_talks (@TalksKavi) November 14, 2021

This comes after Raqesh Bapat had to exit Bigg Boss 15 house mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin. While Raqesh was a Bigg Boss OTT finalist, Neha was in the top 6.

