Bigg Boss 15: Amit Tandon Offered Show, is 'Mentally Prepared' to Participate in it

After Rahul Vaidya’s successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, another Indian Idol 1 participant, Amit Tandon has been offered the show. The singer-actor revealed in a recent interview that he gets offered the show every year. However, he said the makers never reveal who they finalise for a season. Amit revealed that nothing has been confirmed yet, but he has received an offer for Bigg Boss 15.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Amit said, “If you ask me personally, then this is the first time in a long time that I am mentally prepared, that I would like to test those waters. Because I am quite impulsive, and it would be something that’s interesting for me too. I am open to doing it, and I am a fan of the show. At the same time, I feel that I would be very interesting (on the show) too. Matlab rounga bhi aur rulaunga bhi (I will cry and make others cry too), you’ll get to see both the emotions." He also added that he is sure to have his emotional moments, if he participates in the show.

For the first time, Bigg Boss will premier on the OTT platform Voot. Bigg Boss 15 will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called Bigg Boss OTT and will arrive earlier than other seasons.

Addressing this, Amit said that the channel might not take big celebs and might look at newcomers. He speculated that the big celebrities might join the season after it moves to television. According to the new format, the common man or the audience will be able to decide the fate of the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT will reportedly enable the audience to handpick contestants and the their stay, tasks and exit from the show.

According to various reports, other celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss 15 include Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Anusha Dandekar, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here