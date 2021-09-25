Bigg Boss 15: Arti Singh and Devoleena Say 'Have Lot of Expectations from Umar Riaz'

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants and TV actors Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are excited to see Umar Riaz’s game in Bigg Boss 15. Umar was revealed as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 at the reality show’s press launch, which Arti and Devoleena hosted at Pench Jungle Camp, in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz, who became a household name after participating in the show. Umar is a doctor by profession and was recently seen in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. In a pre-recorded video message, he said, “I can’t be happier as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I just want to tell everyone that bawal hoga (there’ll be chaos)."

The upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show will have a jungle theme and contestants will have to survive many “sankats (difficulties)" before they enter the main house.

The other confirmed contestants entering the show are Bigg Boss OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat and television actor Donal Bisht. Actors Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, singers Akasa Singh and Afsana Khan are also rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 15.

When asked who they’d be rooting for this season, Devoleena said, “Though all the contestants are really good, I’m really looking forward to seeing Umar Riaz because we all have seen Asim on Bigg Boss 13 and I have heard that Umar is a little different from him. I have never met Umar but I can see that potential in him and I’m sure he will do great and I really hope that he lives up to the expectations that I have from him."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Arti said, “I’m excited to see Umar on the show. Asim was so real and powerful in our season but we haven’t seen Umar’s personality. So, I’d like to see Umar. Other than that I have not really heard about other contestants so I would reserve my comments. I’d love to do it again for sure if I’m offered the show."

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are also expected to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The three gorgeous ladies will reportedly be making entries with their own tribes, fitting this year’s theme “Jungle Mein Sankat". Last year, Gauahar had entered the house as a senior along with Hina Khan and late Sidharth Shukla.

