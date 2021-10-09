Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Take on Afsana Khan Who Told Umar Riaz 'Tu Doctory Kar'

In just a week, ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 15 have witnessed a lot of drama, fights, high-voltage arguments, and love angles. It appears that in this season, the contestants have come fully prepared to grab as much attention as possible. At times, they have also crossed the limit. From Jay Bhanushali hurling abuses at Pratik Sehajpal to Pratik breaking the property Bigg Boss. But there is no doubt, the contestants have been successful in giving an entertainment-packed week.

Talking about the fights, a recent exchange of words between Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan has grabbed the viewers’ attention. During a conversation, the latter poked Umar by commenting on his job. Afsana said, “tu kuch karne ke layak nhi hai, tu doctory kar (You are not worthy of doing anything, do your job of a doctor)". Umar got furious and lashed out at the singer. He warned her to not comment on his profession. “Don’t you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements,” Umar said. He further went on to say that while she was sitting at home doing nothing, he used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of the country during the pandemic.

Umar’s reply has won hearts including his younger brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana. In support of his brother, Asim took to Twitter and wrote, “When you have a panic attack. You don’t play a song, you call a doctor.” Himanshi also extended her support as she wrote, “The first and the last person you see in your life is a doctor.”

https://twitter.com/imrealasim/status/1446454635619774478

https://twitter.com/realhimanshi/status/1446440707124727808

Fans, in large numbers, have come out in support of Umar. They flooded the comment section of the Tweets with the line – “We watch Bigg Boss 15 for Umar.” One of the fans expressed that he has mad respect for Umar as he took a stand for the medical fraternity. “Maturity never comes with age and Afsana khan is a live example of this. Kudos to Dr. Umar Riaz. You might not like him or his game but that’s the least we should appreciate,” he added.

https://twitter.com/power_asim/status/1446461046680539137

https://twitter.com/ImRealScout/status/1446457245466759203

https://twitter.com/BadasssPiyush/status/1446392060332822535

https://twitter.com/beachpeachz/status/1446488929960665113

https://twitter.com/BBFan08998693/status/1446473303535751170

Are you enjoying Umar’s game in the BB15 house?

