Bigg Boss 15: Bappi Lahiri Along with His Grandson Swastik Lahiri to Appear on Salman Khan's Show

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri along with his grandson Swastik Lahiri will be seen sharing the stage with the reality show’s host Salman Khan. The veteran music composer appeared on the reality show to promote the launch of his grandson’s new song, Baccha Party.

In the promo clip shared by the channel’s official Instagram handle, Salman can be heard saying, “Pehli baar Bappi da aaye hain Bigg Boss me. Bahut kam log jaante hain ki Bappi da ka actual naam Alokesh hai (This is the first time you have visited Bigg Boss. Not many know that Bappi da’s actual name is Alokesh).” Bappi continued, “My son’s name is Arunesh. Iske baad jo bhi hoga (the one to be born next will be named), suitcase.”

Salman then welcomed Bappi’s grandson Swastik aka Rego. Swastik is the son of Bappi’s daughter Rema Lahiri.

Immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his music compositions, Bappi is best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab, and Sharaabi. On the other hand, Rego’s song Bachcha Party crossed 21 lakh view on YouTube.

