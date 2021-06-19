Bigg Boss 15: Commoners to Enter BB House Before Celebrity Contestants?

Despite all the controversy surrounding reality shows, Bigg Boss is still having a strong run and has never failed to entertain viewers since 2006. The last season of Bigg Boss wrapped up with much fanfare, with television actress Rubina Dilaik taking away the coveted trophy home and singer Rahul Vaidya finishing as first runner-up. The reality show is an annual affair that starts airing every year between September to October. Many fan pages of the show have stated that the show might come back to entertain viewers in October. Although the contestants are still being finalised and ardent fans of the show are super-excited to see who all will be participating this year. Some celebrities like Surbhi Chandna, Neha Marda, Bhumika Chawla, Rhea Chakraborty and Parth Samthaan are speculated to be a part of the Bigg Boss 15. According to some recent reports, actor-singer Amit Tandon is also being considered as a potential contestant.

Like Rahul Vaidya, even Amit first came into prominence after participating in Indian Idol. He then went on to woo audiences with his performances in many serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dill Mill Gaye and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BB15 KKK11 Every Updates (@bigbosskhabriii)

In the previous seasons of the show, stars were seen participating along with commoners. But in this season there will be a twist ⁠— commoners will be locked in the grand house before the celebrities. These commoners will be selected through various auditions and the audience will have a huge role to play. The viewers will have to vote and then 4-5 common people will be selected to participate in Bigg Boss. The controversial show, with each season, has taken the entertainment quotient notches higher and the same is expected to happen this year too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here