Bigg Boss 15: Confirmed Contestants, Theme, Twists and All We Know So Far About Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss is returning to our screens for another season that follows a bunch of eclectic personalities who will fight to remain in the BB house at regular evictions and hope to reach the end of the competition to win a trophy and cash prize. But some major format changes could make Bigg Boss 15 a different kind of game. The makers of Colors TV’s popular reality show recently revealed a new set of twists to fit the “Jungle" theme of the season, which marks the return of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host for the 11th time.

Considering that there has already been a lot of information revealed about the 15th edition of Bigg Boss, read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming season of the reality show:

Theme

Every year, the Bigg Boss house has a theme that usually ties in with twists. For example, season 14, the most recent season featuring all-celebrity contestants, followed an ‘Ab Paltega Scene’ concept, in which Bigg Boss would turn the tables every time the housemates thought they were safe. This year, the makers have adopted a jungle concept. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house. It seems they will have to struggle and fight for every comfort. In a recent promo, released by Colors TV on its social media accounts, Salman Khan promised a “crazier" and a “bigger" season.

Potential Twists

Another thing that’s reportedly going to be different about Bigg Boss this season is that the contestants will most likely be split into teams. As we know Bigg Boss is very much an individual game. Although there are alliances that are formed throughout the game, it’s the contestants that pick and choose who they want to plan and plot with. If the teams are picked by the production team or at random draw- things might get topsy-turvy. According to a recent tweet by Colors TV, former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The three gorgeous ladies will reportedly be making entries with their own tribes, fitting the jungle theme. Last year, Gauahar had entered the house as a senior along with Hina Khan and late Sidharth Shukla.

Premiere Date and Time

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

Contestants

While the list of confirmed contestants is yet to be officially announced by the makers, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal has become the first confirmed housemate of Bigg Boss 15. During the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar had offered the housemates a chance to pick up a briefcase, which had the opportunity to get a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik picked up the briefcase and confirmed his place in the Salman Khan show. Divya Agarwal, who won the Bigg Boss OTT, is also expected to get a call for Bigg Boss 15. Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, who were declared the first and second-runner ups of the digital version of Bigg Boss, have also reportedly been approached for the 15th season. Meanwhile, popular faces like Barkha Bisht, Shivangi Joshi, Nidhi Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Amit Tandon and Tejasswi Prakash are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. However, confirmation on these names is still awaited.

With the return of familiar and popular faces and the addition of some exciting new ones, Bigg Boss 15 promises to be quite the watch.

