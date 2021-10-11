Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Karan Kundrra's Love Journey So Far; Know About His Linkups and Girlfriends

Karan Kundrra, who can currently be seen on Bigg Boss 15, is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The actor made his television debut in 2009 with Kitni Mohabbat Hai, where he played Arjun Punj, and there was no looking back after that. Karan is regarded as one of the industry’s most attractive and popular actors.

Though he has given some remarkable performances, it was the charming actor’s love life that has long been a subject of gossip. He was in the news a few months ago for his rumoured separation with Anusha Dandekar. Let’s take a look at the actor’s love journey till now.

Kritika Kamra

Karan was formerly linked to actress Kritika Kamra. The two met on the set of their show Kitni Mohabbat Hai, where they enjoyed a smouldering on-screen and off-screen romance. They had a large fan base, however, they split up for personal reasons.

Previously, Kritika discussed their breakup in an interview, stating that there was no specific cause for their split. There was no brawl. Both of them became overly preoccupied with their new programmes, which strained their relationship. According to the actress, there was an emotional connection. She went on to explain that they used to be together 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Her relationship with Karan was once the buzz of the town. Recently, the duo again came into the limelight when Karan announced a live session with Kritika on his social media account. Following this, followers began to speculate about their rekindled romance.

Aanchal Singh

After his break-up with Kritika, Karan grabbed the limelight with rumours about his engagement to Aanchal Singh, his long-time girlfriend and a stylist from Delhi. Aanchal also accompanied Karan on his trip to Varanasi, along with Arjun Bijlani. Apparently, the stylist also put a DP of her picture with Karan. However, these rumours faded when Karan shared a random picture with ex-girlfriend Kritika.

Swati Vatsa

Karan was also rumoured to be in a relationship with a Mumbai based model Swati Vatsa. The duo were often spotted together, at a lot of public places. Inside sources revealed that they met through common friends. Karan was said to be so smitten by Swati that he ignored work commitments. However, Karan refuted these link-up stories by stating Swati as ‘a good friend.’

Madhura Naik

Karan’s relationship with Madhura Naik is not a secret. The duo were pretty open about their love for each other, and also when they broke up. According to Madhura, Karan was not able to move on from his past with Kritika, which created a rift between them.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha and Karan had a classic Bollywood love tale in which they met and fell in love at the airport. They dated for five long years before splitting up. When Karan met Anusha at the airport, it was love at first sight for him. They were the most loved couple of Telly-town and were considered ‘goals’ but when the two stopped sharing photographs with one other on social media, speculation about their split grew.

The duo was frequently seen together and has worked on several projects for small screens. MTV’s dating programme Love School was one such example.

