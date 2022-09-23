Bigg Boss 15 Couple Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer Part Ways, Former Says 'Not In Touch With Her'

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey, have now parted ways. Reportedly, the couple has been living separately for almost two months now. Confirming the same, Ieshaan told Hindustan Times, “Yes it’s true, we have broken up. It’s been quite some time.”

Sehgaal mentioned that things were not working out between the two and added that there were compatibility issues as well. “Things were not working out. I think we were not meant to be (together). It wasn’t something which would have worked out honestly,” he said.

Ieshaan also explained how things changed after they left the Bigg Boss 15 house and shared that it was all ‘very much different’. He went on to say that it’s good that they have broken up and added, “She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up.”

On being asked if there are grudges between the two, the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor shared that he isn’t somebody who holds a grudge. He also admitted that they are not in touch now and said, “I’m not in touch with her. If you are asking if I’m on talking terms with her or I’d like to talk to her, then no.”

Ieshaan concluded by saying that he has moved on and concluded by saying, “It’s not normal to deal with a breakup, especially if you have invested so much in a relationship. It always gets difficult. (But) I’ve completely moved on. I’m in a happy and positive space.”

