Bigg Boss 15 Day 1 Highlights: Ieshaan is First Nominated Contestant, Donal Termed Manipulative

The premiere episode of Bigg Boss 15 continues on Sunday night with Ranveer Singh joining host Salman Khan on stage. Salman became Ranveer’s first contestant as they together presented The Big Picture to the audience. Salman also had a chit chat with Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat and sent them inside the house later. Nishant, Shamita and Pratik have been given special powers and only one of them can be the house captain for the time being.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy entered the house for a game of first impressions with the contestants. Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht and Ieshaan Sehgal emerge as the least favourites and are given the punishment of cleaning up the entire house. Nishant, Shamita and Pratik are then invited inside the clean house. The three Bigg Boss OTT contestant have access to the full house while the other 12 housemates have restricted access.

Donal and Ieshaan, who were inside the jungle, were given a task by Bigg Boss based on which either one of them or both would be nominated for eviction in the first week. Ieshaan chose himself to be nominated and Donal is saved. Now, as they enter the house following this task, Umar Riaz calls Donal manipulative.

In the first impression task, Vishal Kotian gets very straightforward and real. He says Donal only dresses up and applies make up and did nothing to entertain the audiences as a result of which he chose her as his least favourite. Donal disagrees with him and they two clear out their issues.

Umar and Pratik also get into a verbal fight, Pratik says Umar liked hate comments on his social media feed and they both come face-to-face and instigate each other. Pratik’s bonding with Meisha also becomes a topic of discussion as Tejasswi and Jay promise to bring them close.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.