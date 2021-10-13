Bigg Boss 15 Day 10 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Gets into Heated Argument With Tejasswi Prakash

After getting a reality check on nomination rounds in the previous episode, the contestants are ready to take on any trouble that stands in their way of surviving the jungle. Now speaking of the jungle, which jungle doesn’t have dacoits? Today’s episode comes with a new task where the ‘Junglewasis’ turn into terrifying dacoits. While they aim at taking over the wild, they are about to find out that there is only one boss, i.e. the Bigg Boss.

The task is called ‘Daaku Ka Kabza’, which has many challenging layers. The contestants get into their daaku mode for the task. Some of them even practice the famous dialogue from the iconic film Sholay - “Kitne aadmi the?" Afsana Khan brings out her own gundi as she thunders “Kisko marnaa hai mere haathon se?”

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash dials up the flirt quotient with the gundas with her humour and charm. “Aapka focus sirf mujhpe rahe!", she quips, as Jay plays along with her suggestive act.

While ‘Junglewaasis’ bring khauf in the wild, the ‘Gharwasis’ receive a letter and start plotting to finish off the daakus. This battle gets intense as they create all kinds of strategies to eliminate the gunda gang by hook or crook. Karan plans to keep their rivals away from each other by all means necessary, which then escalates to pulling them away. Fights begin erupting in the house as Shamita takes a stand against getting violent in this contest. She gets into a heated argument with Karan, Jay and Tejasswi for blocking Nishant. She declares, “I’m not playing this game." To which, Tejasswi replies, “Even I’m hurt but the point is who is making a fuss about it?"

Meanwhile, love is in the air for Ieshaan and Miesha with Jay and Simba pulling their legs. As Miesha plays with Ieshaan’s hair, Jay quips, “Kaccha naariyal abhi ghisna band karo," which makes Simba roar with laughter. On the other hand, Bollywood’s Shehenshaah Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday brings out a fanboy in Vishal. He reveals that he loved watching Deewaar as a child and became an actor only because of ‘Big B’. With nostalgia memories racing back, this heartfelt moment leaves him in tears.

