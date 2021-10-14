Bigg Boss 15 Day 11 Highlights: Simba Nagpal Fights with Umar Riaz; Calls Him 'Fattu'

On Day 11 of Bigg Boss 15, several contestants got into fights with each other. Karan Kundrra talks to Jay Bhanushali about his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Jay had abused Pratik, after which, the latter started crying while slapping himself continuously. Karan confronted Jay as promised to Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat and told him that Pratik wasn’t at fault this time. But, Jay disagreed.

Meanwhile, a new task was introduced where some of the contestants can win a chance to enter the main Bigg Boss house. It happened between the jungle inmates and there were three teams. Team Tigers - Jay, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh. Team Deers - Ieshaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. Team Plants - Vidhi Pandya, Karan, Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer. In the task, the contestants had to extract the maximum quantity of sugarcane juice.

During the task, Umar and Simba got into an ugly war of words. Simba told Umar that he is just enjoying the fame of his brother, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. Umar did not react to his mean comments. Towards the end of the task, Shamita announced the Tiger team as the winner.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants this week are Afsana, Donal, Akasa, Ieshaan, Vishal and Vidhi.

