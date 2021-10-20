Bigg Boss 15 Day 17 Highlights: Nishant Bhat Nominates 8 Contestants, Umar Riaz Calls Him 'Snake'

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, the main housemates including Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and Tejasswi Prakash were downgraded to junglevaasis. They were asked to immediately pick their belongings and leave the main house. The housemates were being punished for not following the house rules. Bigg Boss then went on to punish the junglevaasis by opening two eviction slots. The contestants gave Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s names. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra got emotional while taking their names.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Says ‘Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian Plotted to Evict Me’

Bigg Boss also gave a special power to Nishant Bhat, who is the captain, to nominate eight contestants. He took Meisha Iyer, Ishaan Sehgal, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan’s names. Following the nomination process, Umar gets into war of words with Nishant. In the previous episode, Umar along with Karan and Afsana had supported Nishant in the captaincy task.

The episode ends as Shamita enters the illusion room, where she is given a chance to save herself by putting someone else in the nominations. After Shamita three more nominated contestants will get a chance to enter the illusion room.

Ab kaise taih karenge junglevaasi ghar tak ka safar? Watch Bigg Boss, presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Dantrakshak Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Colors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.