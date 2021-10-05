Bigg Boss 15 Day 2 Highlights: Pratik Sehejpal Gets Into Massive Fights With Miesha Iyer, Jay Bhanushali

The latest season of Bigg Boss 15 is already garnering a lot of buzz due to the highly entertaining contestants. Some of the most popular faces of television and entertainment industry, including Jay Bhansuhali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh are participants of the show. On the other hand, they are directly pitted against Bigg Boss OTT alums Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehejpal.

On Bigg Boss 15 Day 2, we saw many conflicts arising due to the special prvileges Shamita, Pratik and Nishant got inside the house. They were given more ration and authority to divide house duties. They were also provided with a separate kitchen and bathrooms.

During the day Splitsvilla alum Miesha Iyer and Pratik’s history was brought up by participants after the former cried during their breakfast chores. Miesha said that Pratik was insisting that Nishant make breakfast instead of her, which hurt her feelings. Miesha said that Pratik is constantly poking her. Tejasswi asked about their history, and Miesha said that Pratik used to like her. Tejasswi then said that it looks like the opposite due to Pratik’a actions.

Later, Miesha, Akasa, Pratik and actress Vidhi Pandya could be seen talking at the store room of the house. Miesha wanted to wear leggings and to use the washroom for the Bigg Boss OTT contestants. Pratik then stopped her from doing so. Miesha then decided to change at a corner of the store room with Vidhi and Akasa helping her.

However, Pratik’s incessant effort to try and argue with her infuriated Miesha. She asked the actor to stay away as she was changing, but Pratik tried to talk to her. Miesha screamed at Pratik for not giving her an option to change.

While explaining the fight to rest of the housemates, Miesha said that Pratik entered the room despite her telling not to. However, she explained to Karan Kundrra that Pratik did not have any bad intentions.

Later while trying to talk through the issue between Pratik and Miesha, the other housemates got involved. Karan tried to tell Pratik that ot looks bad on his part if he did not listen to Miesha and kept standing while she changed her clothes. Pratik then slammed Miesha for trying to put an allegation on him that could ruin his reputation.

Shamita could be seen trying to break up the fight, saying that it is not fair for the entire house to gang up against Pratik. She also told Pratik his action was wrong. After a little mediation with the help of Jay and Karan, Pratik and Miesha sort out their differences.

However, the next day there are even more conflicts due to Pratik. In the morning, Pratik can be seen nagging the housemates to keep the house clean. However his constant poking aggravates Jay, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz. Jay and Pratik get into a massive fight as Jay says that Pratik is behaving like the owner of the place. He then asks him to check his tone. Vishal and Umar also slam Pratik for his nagging.

The next massive fight breaks out after Bigg Boss announces that the contestants will hand over all their personal items except medicines and important items. The shocked contestants rush to pack their things to hand them over. Vidhi Pandya could be seen telling the contestants to rush with their belongings. This led to Afsana Khan loosing her cool. She screamed at Vidhi saying “Tu kaun hoti hai mujhe bataane waali (who are you to tell me)?" Vidhi, on the other hand, did not back down from the fight, threatening to hit her. The episode ended with Shamita trying to break up the massive fight which also ended up involving everyone.

