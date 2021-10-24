Bigg Boss 15 Day 21 Highlights: Salman Khan Slams Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali; Hina Khan Spices Up Game

During Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan discussed the recent incident inside the house when Karan Kundrra pinned Pratik Sehajpal to the ground. Karan had picked up co-contestant Pratik by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task but the latter didn’t retaliate, which took everyone by surprise.

Salman questioned Pratik about the same during the weekend episode and he responded, “Karan Kundra, jinko maine itna samjha hai meri life mein, unhone mujhe patka toh main gussa nahi tha, main hurt tha (I was not angry, I was hurt that Karan Kundrra did this)." It may be noted that Karan was Pratik’s mentor on ‘Love School’ show. Salman then went to Karan and set the record straight, “Ek din aapko bhi koi uthaake patkega (Someday someone will pick you up and slam you)!" Realising his mistake, Karan broke down and confessed that he didn’t expect Pratik to go against him in the task and that Pratik “affects" him. “I am sorry Pratik. If he wants, all year I can…" Karan further said but he choked with emotion as he spoke.

Then the discussion moved to Jay Bhanushali, where Salman Khan asked the TV actor about his intent to refuse to face the prize money deduction. “Aapke usool, aapke adarsh… Itna image bachane wala stand lene ki kya zarurat thi (Why did you take such an image-saving stand for the Bigg Boss money)?” Salman Khan asked him. Jay explained that he never played a money game before. “Mujhe yeh gamble lag raha tha (I felt that it was a gamble)," Jay added. Salman then told Jay that he could have made a more significant impact and saved a bulk of money by simply playing the game. The Bollywood superstar advised Jay, “Yeh jo aapka fear hai na, isko nikal do, kyunki yeh fear aapko le dubega (Remove this fear you inside you because this is going to take you down)!"

Meanwhile, former contestant and the runner-up of the 11th season, Hina Khan, also entered the jungle and brought some interesting tasks for the housemates. The first task was a yes or no game where the men were made the targets. For every yes, the women had to remove the men’s hair from their legs using wax-strips. The result was hilarious. When Shamita Shetty was asked if she was missing Raqesh Bapat inside the house, Karan Kundrra asked the actress to put two, three strips more on his legs.

Hina then asked Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer to fold a bedsheet while dancing on a song. Both Ieshaan and Miesha showed off their sensuous dance moves as ‘Lahoo Mooh Lag Gaya’ played in the background.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM. The weekend episodes air at 9:30 PM.

