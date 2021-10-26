Bigg Boss 15 Day 23 Highlights: Rajiv Adatia Asks Ieshaan Sehgaal to Break-up with Miesha Iyer

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed many exciting highlights. Still, the most significant impact was created by Rajiv Adatia’s wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house. His mind games have started to ruffle the feathers of his fellow contestants as his first target is Ieshaan Sehgaal. Rajiv reprimands him for dating Meisha Iyer by pointing out he has forgotten his intention in the Bigg Boss house, and that their relationship is not good for his image. “Teen din mein kisi se pyaar nahi hota… Koi yahaan kisika sagaa nahi hai,” he mocks Ieshaan.

On the other hand, he also starts filling Shamita Shetty’s ears about Vishal Kotian. He tries to convince her that she made a mistake by allying with Vishal. He warns, “Vishal pe bilkul bharosa mat karna… woh aapko use karke aage jaa raha hai." Shamita seems to have taken his bait, as she has an intense confrontation with him. But Vishal makes it clear, “Aapko bharosa karna hai toh karo, nahi karna hai toh I’ll not force you."

However, he does not realise that the tide has turned against him. Many contestants have observed his game and started speaking up. While Shamita reveals that she is ‘really hurt’ by his behaviour, Karan also shares his trust issues with him. He expresses his dislike for Vishal’s habit of talking behind everyone’s back.

Meanwhile, the contestants thoroughly enjoy pulling Ieshaan and Meisha’s legs as they have a little argument. Meisha complains how Ieshaan’s behaviour has been poor lately. Jay Bhanushali, who enjoys their banter, warns Ieshaan, “Aurat ke tough looks sabse zyaada khatarnaak cheez hoti hai." He advises Ieshaan using his own experience, while Tejasswi Prakash also chimes in this hilarious banter.

Are new alliances about to take place in the house?

