Bigg Boss 15 Day 24 Highlights: Karan Kundra Tells Shamita Shetty He Messed Up Relationship With Ex Anusha Dandekar

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 has seen a lot of change after model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia entered as wild-card entry. By bringing an outside perspective, Rajiv has managed to ruffle a few feathers. He told Shamita Shetty that Vishal Kotian is trying to use her trust to go forward with the game. Meanwhile, he also told Ieshaan Sehgaal that his family does not approve of his relationship with Miesha Iyer. However, on Day 24, Rajiv faced the brunt of his mind games.

The episode began with Vishal wishing his late mother a happy birthday while talking to the sky. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty were seen talking about their lives. Karan said that he messed up many relationship with ex Anusha Dandekar. He added that they could have resolved the issues if they had sat and talked it out. He told Shamita, “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred.”

Meanwhile, Miesha could be seen discussing her relationship with Ieshaan in front of Vishal and Karan. When Miesha said that Rajiv told Ieshaan that his family does not approve of her, Karan said that Rajiv was probably lying as he was insecure. Ieshaan and Miesha then went to confront Rajiv. Ieshaan asked Rajiv why he is trying to ruin his and Miesha’s relationship. Rajiv then asked Ieshaan why he is taking his side while destroying their friendship of two years.

Rajiv then says that his bond with Ieshaan is deeper and more complicated. Ieshaan then says that Rajiv is making it sound like they were in a relationship, while he is a straight man. Rajiv and Ieshaan were then seen getting into a full fledged fight. At the end they both decided to not speak to each other in the house again.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task happened where Rajiv and Tejasswi Prakash were made to stand still while their housemates would try to move them using different things. While liquids weren’t allowed, the housemates on both sides used dish soap, chili powder, insect spray, ice and other things to distract them. At the end of 6 hours, Bigg Boss declared that the task was a tie since no team won.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.