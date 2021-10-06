Bigg Boss 15 Day 3 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Damages House Property, Gets Everyone Nominated

The latest season of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is already living up to its name as it has been just three days and the contestants are already at each other’s neck. This time the housemates include some popular names like Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasha Singh and Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. On the third day, a huge fight broke out between Jay and Pratik which even lead to Bigg Boss’ property damage.

Their rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a huge fight with other contestants rallying around them. During a task, they both get into a spat, catching everyone’s attention. As the bickering got worse, Jay and Pratik push each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time.

Pratik showed his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, “Tu khatam hogaya! (you are finished)"

This lead to Pratik grabbing his collar. Jay screamed and said, “Game over! Ab koi rules nahi hai mere liye!" (the game is over, now there are no rules for me)

However, the episode also witnessed contestants having a gala time. Afsana Khan came to the rescue of the housemates and prepared food for them in the jungle. While some cheered for her, others even gave her instructions to make snacks as per their liking.

“Bigg Boss mujhe daante toh kaun responsible hai?" Afsana reacted to the instructions to which everyone inside the jungle arena raised their hands in joy.

The episode ended with Bigg Boss calling out Pratik for his behaviour and he decided that due to him breaking the glass divider, all the contestants are nominated for eviction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.