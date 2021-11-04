Bigg Boss 15 Day 33 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty Lock Horns for Captaincy Crown

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan saw housemates Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty lock horns over the captaincy task. Tejasswi has been aiming to become the house captain for a while now, but Shamita’s actions have cast a shadow of doubt over her goal. The actress votes against Tejasswi, eliminating her chances of winning the position of captain. This infuriates Tejasswi, who confronts her. She demands an explanation from Shamita for her behaviour, and the latter replies that she wants the captaincy for herself.

On the other hand, Tejasswi tries to confide in Karan Kundrra about how twisted this game is becoming, but Karan points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. Tejasswi gets upset with him and coldly tells him that it is her problem. She further points out that she doesn’t need anybody’s help and walks away.

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal picks a fight with Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others.

Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal decide to set their long-standing rivalry aside and start targeting Afsana Khan as the task continued. Afsana feels extremely cornered and starts yelling at them to back off and not touch her. Hearing this, Karan immediately jumps to her defence and reprimands Jay and Pratik for misbehaving with a woman in the heat of the moment. He lashes out at them by saying that if a woman is standing in front of them asking them not to touch her, then they cannot counter her.

However, Jay and Pratik don’t spare Karan either, pointing out that he has misinterpreted this issue. While Jay asks, “What example is he giving?” Pratik declares that he does not consider Karan his mentor anymore. Karan feels deeply hurt by this fight and breaks down, while Shamita consoles him. He expressed that he felt bad over the incident as he has sisters and she is like a sister to him.

Meanwhile, Umar calls Simba Nagpal ‘Daily Soap Ka Hero’ which agitates Jay. He says that he has come this forward by being a ‘Daily Soap Ka Hero’ and they have to work day and night. While he continued with his rant, Shamita agreed with him. However, Umar later apologised to Jay for his remarks and said that it was meant only for Simba. Jay seemed to accept his apology.

During the captaincy task, Pratik eliminates Karan, Ieshaan eliminates Simba while Shamita eliminates Tejasswi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.