Bigg Boss 15 Day 34 Highlights: Jay Breaks Down As He Gets Diwali Gift from Family; Umar Is New Captain

In the latest captaincy task given by Bigg Boss, we see housemates revealing each other’s secrets and evicting them from the race of being captain. By the end of the round, Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer become the top contenders for the new captain in the house.

Bigg Boss then announces a new task for the two contenders. The task is related to housemates receiving Diwali gifts sent by their families. However, there is a catch; only Umar and Miesha can decide whether their fellow contestants can open gifts from their families or not. If they give housemates their gifts then the duo will have to give up their fuel sticks.

Everyone requests both the contenders to give them their gifts. Shamita Shetty goes up to Umar and Miesha to give her the gift, but they decline. Tejasswi also keeps on insisting on the gift, but they do not budge. Karan also gets turned down when he asks for his gift, infuriating Tejasswi even more.

Later, Tejasswi breaks down after being turned down and says, “Dil nahi hai logon mein!" Jay, meanwhile, folds his hands and begs the duo to give him his gift and says, “Samajh lo, yeh ehsaan kabhi bhool nahi paaunga! I really need it." His prayers get answered, and he finally gets the gift from his family.

Jay then sits down in a corner and eagerly starts opening his gift. To his absolute delight, it is a frame containing the name of his daughter, Tara, made with a collage of their family photos. Jay gets overwhelmed and breaks down, showing a glimpse of how much he misses his family. His gift also has his daughter’s clothes and shoes, and a bed-sheet with a message that reads, “Papa, love you!" Jay’s unmissable reaction is enough to prove that he couldn’t ask for a better Diwali gift.

In the end, we see Umar leading with one fuel and becoming the next captain of the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.