Bigg Boss 15 Day 35 Highlights: Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat Enter as Wild Card Contestants

The paradigm of the game changes dramatically every time a contender enters the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry. This time, there are not one but two who have made a ‘Wild Card’ entry into the house in the upcoming episode. After creating a solid impact on the OTT format, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat enter the Bigg Boss house, which prepares for Diwali. Their OTT experience has given them enough experience to become fierce competitors this season.

While Raqesh and Shamita are at the start of a relationship, Neha is also extremely close to her, which indicates a drastic change in the equation between all the housemates in the near future. Even Nishant had a terrific rapport with Raqesh while Pratik was tight with Neha in the Bigg Boss OTT season on Voot. With rivalries already intensifying in previous episodes with the entry of a new contestant (who shared a bond with an existing contestant before the show), this plot twist promises to be a game-changer.

The captaincy task brought in fireworks on Diwali as contestants fight to get a chance to see the wonderful gifts their families have sent them. While nothing will make them happier to be with their loved ones in spirit on Diwali, Miesha and Umar are in no mood to let them do so. They both have no choice but to keep their housemates away from the gifts if they want to win this task.

Shamita has been through an emotional roller coaster this season and is eager to open her gift. But she is turned down by Umar and has to throw her gift away. However, this gloomy atmosphere quickly becomes fun and exciting when the two new contestants make a ‘Wild Card’ entry. Raqesh enters in the gorilla Big G’s costume and surprises his special one, Shamita. Tears of happiness start flowing down her face as she hugs him. The new contestants greet everyone before getting down straight to business.

Neha informs Shamita about Karan not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi are loyal to no one. Pratik has had a great rapport with Neha, but when he tries to come and talk to her, she behaves coldly with him. “I don’t want to be in that space again," she declares.

