Bigg Boss 15 Day 38 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash Tells Karan Kundrra 'I Am Not Your Girlfriend'

After the double elimination of love birds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the atmosphere is grim in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The latest episode started with Vishal Ktian and Tejasswi Prakash discussing that they are feeling left out as the number of ‘Junglewaasis’ are decreasing. She was later seen having some disagreement with Karan Kundrra and she expressed that she feels she has no one in the house. She also said that Karan is her only solace in the house but Karan has other people to talk to.

When Karan tried to tell her about his conversation with Shamita Shetty, she said that she doesn’t need to know everything as she is not his girlfriend. However, later at night, they had a heart to heart conversation and talked about their issues. Karan ensured Tejasswi that she is not alone as he is there for her. He also explained to her that talking to Shamita is easy because he is not trying to impress her but with Tejasswi, things are different.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali seemed to have a fallout with Vishal and asked him to stay away from his fights.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a reality check by punishing them for breaking rules and taking things for granted. As the contestants gathered around for their next task (that brings them this week’s food ration) Bigg Boss cancelled it mid-task, leaving them with limited food items for the housemates. The task was cancelled because Afsana was seen sleeping in between and Shamita was heard talking in English again, both faulting the rules. This triggered a huge fight in the house. Jay became furious with Afsana and Shamita’s callous behaviour, screaming at them. Shamita stormed away, upset that she is not the only one who speaks in English. She mocked, “Ghar se bahar hi kardo mujhe!"

While Jay and Shamita try to hash it out, she points out to Jay that he should have named everyone who speaks in English. Jay responds that the lack of food in the house triggered this reaction. “Toh main kya karu?” retorts Shamita. Afsana, on the other hand, yells at everyone who targets her. Jay lashes out at her saying, “Ek toh galti karti ho, upar se unchi aawaz mein baat kar rahi ho!" Afsana goes berserk and slams her bottle of water to the ground in anger.

