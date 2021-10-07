Bigg Boss 15 Day 4 Highlights: Afsana Demands Kiss from Shamita; Vishal Condemns BB's Decision

Bigg Boss 15 may have started only a few days back but we’ve already witnessed plenty of drama among the contestants. Every year, we see some incredible friendships, horrible adversaries, and love stories inside the Bigg Boss house. This time, however, the love story is unlike any other since it involves none other than ‘Bigg Boss’ himself.

Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for her one-liners, quirkiness, and naivete, is professing love for him in the house, referring to him affectionately as ‘baby.’ She further expresses that her ‘baby’ is flawless and has eight-pack abs but whines, ‘Yeh kuch karte hi nahi hai (They don’t do anything).’ To which Jay Bhanushali mocks, ‘Inse kuch hota hi nahi (They can’t do anything).’ Everyone bursts out laughing. Fellow competitor, on the other hand, loves Tejasswi’s adorable conversation with Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 3 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Damages House Property, Gets Everyone Nominated

Meanwhile, the feud between Jay and Pratik grows worse. In a fit of rage, Pratik breaks a part of the Bigg Boss property, prompting the latter to nominate all Junglewasis for elimination. This infuriated the nominated contestants, who condemned the decision. Taking Jay’s side, Vishal Kotian asks Bigg Boss why no action was taken against Pratik when he became physical with Jay. He urges him to take a fair judgement, as well as agrees to nominate him for this statement for the rest of the season since he believes ‘Janta’ will save him.

In the midst of all the dangal, VishwasunTREE made the Bigg Boss girls happy by returning their make-up kits. The girls were over joyous at the sight of the kits with Tejasswi even thanking her ‘Baby’. Meanwhile, Afsana says that there is a ghost inside her who wants to kiss Shamita Shetty. The contestants have a hearty laugh on that. One never knows whether it’s a ghost or Afsana’s desire to kiss Shamita.

