Bigg Boss 15 Day 40 Highlights: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Finally Confess Their Feelings

The race to snatch a spot in the ‘VIP Zone’ on Bigg Boss 15 is on. The previous episode witnessed chaos as contestants argued to become a ‘VIP Member’ in the house to jump their way into the finale. The fortunes of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat have turned as they have entered the elite club. But the win comes at a cost, as they now bear the responsibility to become ‘Sanchalaks’ of the task that gives other contestants a chance to be a VIP member.

Afsana cuts a deal with them to turn the judgement in her favour during the task to become a VIP. However, she later finds out that they have switched on her and don’t intend to stay true to their promise. Afsana feels betrayed and has a major breakdown in front of everyone. “Mere saath game chali hai… Main target thi inki,” Afsana throws a tantrum, expressing that she was played. She was especially upset with Umar, who seemed to have treated her like a sister so far. Karan and Umar also tried to pacify a crying Afsana, and explained their reason for not choosing her.

While the drama to enter the VIP room continues, the love story between Karan and Tejasswi blooms as the former is smitten by her and resumes his flirting. They engage in a heart to heart conversation in the VIP room. Karan tells her how he nearly tripped at her sight and has realised his feelings for her. Tejasswi blushes and also reciprocates her fondness for him. It seems clear the romance between Karan and Tejasswi has officially begun.

Amid all this, Raqesh Bapat was called in by Bigg Boss and asked to exit the show for a few days due to some health issues. He would be accompanied by a crew member and have no outside contact.

