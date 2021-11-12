Bigg Boss 15 Day 41 Highlights: Vishal Kotian Becomes the Fifth VIP Housemate; Afsana Khan Ousted

After Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian entered VIP room on Bigg Boss 15. With this, a total of five contestants are now in the VIP zone which means, they are now in the ‘road to finale week’ race. Bigg Boss gave the non-VIP housemates a second chance to secure a place for themselves in the VIP room. A mining task was announced and the first four VIP housemates were the sanchalaks of the task. In the first round, Neha Bhasin was out of the race for the fifth VIP spot, followed by Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal.

Furthermore, when the non-VIP housemates felt that the VIP housemates are favouring Afsana in the task, they tried to block her from entering the camp area in the task. This irked the Punjabi singer and she had an emotional breakdown leading to panic attack. She also had a major fight with Shamita, Neha and Rajiv, who were against her becoming the fifth VIP housemate. She even tried to harm herself with a knife, following which Bigg Boss called her in the confession room and asked to leave the house from there itself. The others were shown Afsana on the TV present in the living room.

Meanwhile, Umar became the first contestant to enter the VIP zone as he was the captain of the house for the week. He was given the power to decide the names of three other contestants who would enter the VIP room along with him in a task assigned by Bigg Boss. Umar picked Nishant, Tejasswi and Karan’s names.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.