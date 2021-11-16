Bigg Boss 15 Day 45 Highlights: Shamita Sent Out for Medical Tests; VIPs Get Powers to Rule House

We saw plenty of drama and heartbreak during this weekend’s episodes on Bigg Boss 15. ShaRa fans were disappointed and left in shock when host Salman Khan announced that Raqesh Bapat would not return to the BB house. The aftershocks continued to be felt, with Shamita Shetty feeling broken without her beau by her side. The actress sulks as she complains to Neha Bhasin about Raqesh’s sudden exit from the house. Shamita thinks Raqesh knew he was leaving and he didn’t even say a proper goodbye to her.

Later, Bigg Boss sent Shamita out of the house on medical grounds. On day 45, non-VIPs wondered where their belongings and food disappeared. VIP contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, and Vishal Kotian were bestowed with the power to run the house at their will. The drama unfolded when the VIPs dominated their housemates by conspiring to palm off their tasks on the non-VIP housemates, leading to frustration and annoyance.

Karan triumphantly said, “Hamara khaana bhi wohi banaayenge, hamari cleaning bhi woh karenge, hamare bathroom bhi wohi saaf karenge!" Infuriated by their behaviour, Jay lashed out at them, “Insaano ki fitrat pata chalti hai jab power haath mein aati hai." Pratik bluntly declared that he’s no one’s slave and won’t dance to their tunes.

Tejasswi hit back that they have no choice but to listen to the commands of VIPs. Jay told Karan how he doesn’t like their tone, but the latter threatens they have more than one way to make them (housemates) obey their commands. How will the non-VIPs manage? Only time will tell.

