Bigg Boss 15 Day 46 Highlights: Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra Lose Their Cool During Jail Ki Sazaa Debate

The drama has increased manifold in Bigg Boss 15. The contestants have received multiple warnings to keep their behaviour in check. Still, some of them are taking these warnings for granted. Bigg Boss thus decided to teach them a lesson to remember. Following the years’ long tradition, Bigg Boss introduces the ‘Jail’ of this season. The VIP contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz have to decide who they want to lock up.

They call in Jay Bhanushali as the first person who deserves to go to jail. Jay calls in Pratik as his opponent in the debate. Both Jay and Pratik start going after each other to convince the VIPs why the other one should be punished.

And then this moment takes the most unexpected turn. Instead of deciding on who to punish, the VIP’s start fighting among themselves. All of them want to be heard and start speaking over each other. Nishant feels that Umar’s line of questioning is futile, and Karan even says, “Time waste ho raha hai." Umar gets offended by his statement and starts shouting at Karan and Vishal for not showing any courtesy. Karan gets annoyed and kicks the table in rage! “Itna kyu bhadak raha hai?” Karan retorts.

Meanwhile, the VIPs instruct the non-VIPs to focus only on certain food items in the task. Simba and Rajiv are given only two minutes to grab everyone’s share of food items, and they do as they are told. But the housemates soon realise that they have acutely fallen short of anaaj. Everyone starts fuming at the VIPs on not prioritising the food items. Neha start going after them for this screw-up and even calls Tejasswi brainless! Will this deepen the divide between the VIPs and non-VIPs? Watch all the drama unfold.

