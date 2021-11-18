Bigg Boss 15 Day 47 Highlights: Karan and Pratik Fight During Task, Tejasswi Sides by Her 'Crush'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Bigg Boss gave a shock to all the VIP members as the non-VIP members will be getting a chance to steal the VIP seats.

And amid all this, a huge fight breaks out between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as the latter accuses the former of cheating. Tejasswi also comes out in support of Karan and targets Pratik for interfering in other people’s business. Over the past few weeks, Karan and Tejasswi have been trying to build a bond and often discuss how, when and where they feel they are going wrong in the house. They try to stand up and support each other in the game.

Earlier it was seen that after the jail was introduced in the house, Rajiv Adatia becomes the first member to enter the same which was decided by the VIP members.

But Simba Nagpal who outshined everyone in the task ends up becoming the VIP member inside the house by beating Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the task. So, Simba has now entered the VIP zone. Meanwhile things get worse when the housemates start fighting on the share of food items and start blaming those in the VIP zone.

In fact Neha Bhasin fights with Tejasswi and calls her ‘brainless’.

