Bigg Boss 15 Day 52 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Confronts Vishal Kotian for 'Raqesh Ne Bada Haath Maara' Comment

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the contestants getting questioned by the press members present inside the house. While Tejasswi Prakash was asked about her reaction to Nishant Bhatt, she and Karan Kundrra were also asked several questions about their relationship. Shamita Shetty, too, was asked why she trusts Vishal Kotian despite several warnings from her friends and family members. On several occasions, Vishal has been seen talking behind Shamita’s back about her family and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

Shamita answered that till now Vishal has not harmed her directly and she can’t base her decision only on what others are saying. However, after the question-answer session, she confronted Vishal and said that this needs to stop. Jay Bhanushali and Vishal got into a heated argument after this, which led to both of them pushing each other. As they charged towards each other, the other housemates interfered and tried to hold them back.

The media persons also interviewed the wild card contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale. When Devoleena was asked about Shamita Shetty’s comment on her where she questioned that who is she, the former Bigg Boss participant said that she has her own identity while Shamita is known by her sister Shilpa Shetty.

She also said that Vishal Kotian is on her radar and added that a person who can backstab their friends in a game is not a reliable person in real life as well.

The media also announced the bottom six contestants after the question-answer session. The contestants are Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

