Bigg Boss 15 Day 55 Highlights: Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin Evicted After Task Ends

Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa gave their commentary on the funny tasks performed by Bigg Boss 15 contestants while sitting inside a radio room. The contestants did some fun tasks like smearing cream all over them and putting on ridiculous get-ups to get their attention. A shirtless Umar Riaz does horseback riding on Neha Bhasin to get Shamita to look at them.

On the other hand, Vishal dresses up like a girl and walks up to Shamita to say: “Your sister is here" Rajiv Adatia goes after Nishant and makes all kinds of funny annoying sounds in his ears. Jay starts applying lipstick on Shamita. She struggles to hide her amusement but manages to keep her eyes off him. Bharti asks Haarsh: “Who do you think will be going out?"

In the game, Umar and Rajiv were saved by the audiences as the entire task was put up for live voting by the viewers. In the end Jay, Vishal and Neha were eliminated in triple eviction. A promo that aired later showed wildacrs Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entering the Bigg Boss house with a chance to earn back Rs 50 lakh prize money which the contestants had lost earlier during a task.

Now, only Tejasswi, Rajiv, Umar, Shamita, Nishant, Karan and Pratik are left in the game and the three wildcards who are additions to the game at the halfway mark.

